Pawan Kalyan to attend a public meeting

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan is visiting Visakhpatnam on Thursday to address a public meeting scheduled at 3 pm.

With arrangements for the public meeting going on in full swing at AS Raja Grounds, the JSP chief is likely to speak about farmers who have been gravely affected due to cyclone Michaung and their challenges.

Also, a few industrialists and political leaders are expected to join JSP in the presence of Pawan Kalyan, including Sundarapu Venkata Satish Kumar.

Pawan Kalyan is expected to share insights into a 100-day action plan for the ensuing elections.

The JSP chief's schedule also includes a review meeting with the party cadre.

Scores of people are expected to attend the public meeting at AS Raja Grounds where the police have tightened security.