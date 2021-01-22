Pawan Kalyan to visit Ongole today

Ongole: The Jana Sena Party Prakasam president Pawan Kalyan will visit Ongole on Friday to boost morale of the cadre Addressing the media, Jana Sena district leaders Shaik Riyaaz, and Bellamkonda Saibaba said the party president will reach Ongole by Friday evening and interact with the invited cadre.

They said that the bereaving family of Bandla Vengaiah Naidu at Ongole will meet the Jana Sena chief and explain the details about the situations that forced him to commit suicide, on Saturday morning. After consoling them and offering a monetary help of Rs 5 lakh from the party, Pawan Kalyan will meet the district SP along with the kin of Vengaiah Naidu and party leaders and request him for a fair and transparent inquiry in the case and demand justice to the grieving family.

The Janasena leaders said that Pawan Kalyan will visit Singarapalli, the village of Vengaiah Naidu, some other time later.