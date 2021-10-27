Pawan Kalyan tweets on drugs issue in Andhra Pradesh, says he had received complaints in 2018

Jana Sena leader and power star Pawan Kalyan has once again made sensational allegations against the Andhra Pradesh government on Twitter. He said that he had received many complaints about health, unemployment, illegal mining, the cannabis trade, and the cannabis mafia in the tribal areas along the Andhra-Odisha border during his campaign in 2018. He posted a video to this effect on Twitter.

During my ' Porata Yatra'in 2018,which was meant to understand the socio,economic issues of people of the state. In the tribal areas of ' Andhra Orissa Border' I had received numerous complaints about health, unemployment, illegal mining and also about 'ganja trade & its mafia'. pic.twitter.com/OU74YN0LOk — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) October 27, 2021

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also posted Nalgonda SP Ranganath video who said that AP would become a cannabis hub and that cannabis would be supplied from AP. The actor-turned-politician also posted the video of Ranganath talking about cannabis on Twitter by writing, "AP has become a narcotics hub & filled with many drug lords at every level. Entire Nation is getting affected; due to wilful-inaction of leaders, who are in charge of Govt."

AP has become a narcotics hub & filled with many drug lords at every level.Entire Nation is getting effected; due to

wilful-inaction of leaders,who are in-charge of Govt.

The following clip is from 'SP of Nalgonda-Sri Ranganath' of Telangana state. pic.twitter.com/EJho8p71OZ — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) October 27, 2021

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan referred to the comments made by Hyderabad City-Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on his social media platform that drugs are being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to other parts of the country and posted a video.

Hyderabad City-Police Commissioner' Sri Anjani Kumar, (IPS) giving out details about how narcotics are being transported from AP to rest of the country pic.twitter.com/vo05EGqnKg — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) October 27, 2021



