Pawan Kalyan's fourth leg of Varahi Yatra from tomorrow, here is schedule

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Yatra is set to begin tomorrow, October 1st, in Krishna district. Chillapalli Srinivas, Ammishetti Vasu, and Bonaboina Srinivas Yadav will serve as the co-ordinators of the yatra. Chillapalli Srinivas, a Janasena leader, announced the schedule for Varahi Yatra, stating that Pawan Kalyan will commence the fourth phase of the yatra on October 1st with a public meeting in Avanigadda.

On the 2nd and 3rd of October, there will be meetings with the public and leaders in Machilipatnam. The Janavani platform will be used to gather and address the issues faced by the people. On the fourth day, there will be a Varahi Yatra in Pedana. The yatra aims to bring together handloom workers and understand their problems, as they feel let down by the YCP government's failure to fulfill its promises.

During the Varahi Yatra, Pawan Kalyan will meet those who depend on handicrafts for their livelihood. Special arrangements are being made to ensure that people attending the yatra and meetings face no difficulties. Chillapalli Srinivas also mentioned that the Varahi Yatra will continue in Kaikaluru on the 5th of October.