Pawan stresses the need for efficient leaders in politics

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan emphasised the need for efficient leaders in politics and expressed the importance of having leaders who are willing to fight for their cause. During a program organised in Bhimavaram, leaders from various parties, including Thota Sudhir from Kakinada, joined Jana Sena. Pawan praised Thota Sudhir for his understanding of laws and mentioned that he has a close relationship with the latter's family.

Pawan stressed the importance of everyone's support to strengthen the party and stated that the Jana Sena should register a victory in Kakinada in the upcoming elections. He also mentioned that the Jana Sena party's aim is to prevent YSRCP from securing seats in the erstwhile East Godavari district.

Pawan criticised the YSRCP government in general and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in particular for filing cases against those who fight for their rights,

Alleging that the employees are not being paid salaries on time and farmers not getting minimum support prices, Pawan announced that he would visit East Godavari district again on the 4th and 5th of the next month to address these issues.