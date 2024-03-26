Live
Pawan to kick-start campaign in Pithapuram from March 30
The campaign for Janasena President Sri Pawan Kalyan is set to kick off on the 30th of this month, starting from Pithapuram where he is contesting in the upcoming elections. Plans are being prepared for statewide tours with Pithapuram as the central location.
Pawan Kalyan recently held a meeting with the main leaders of the party to discuss the details of the campaign. He emphasized the importance of visiting all constituencies contested by Janasena during the tour. The campaign will be carried out in three installments, with the first phase focused on Pithapuram.
During his visit to Pithapuram, Pawan Kalyan will pay his respects at Puruhuthika Ammavari, a Shaktipeetha, and Datta Peetha. He will also meet with party leaders, hold meetings with active workers, and engage with alliance partners Telugu Desam and BJP leaders. Additionally, he will visit religious sites such as Bangaru Papa and Dargah, meet with Christian elders, and participate in interfaith prayers.
Pawan Kalyan plans to stay in Pithapuram constituency for three days, during which he will also host Ugadi celebrations. The campaign is expected to energize supporters and rally voters as the elections draw near.