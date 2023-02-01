Peddireddi lauds performance of Collector M Harinarayanan

Chittoor: Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy felicitated District Collector M Harinarayanan at Kallur on Tuesday on the occasion of the latter receiving the best Collector award from Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for achieving 81% linking of voter cards with Aadhaar cards. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister has expressed his happiness over the performance of the Collector and lauded him.

The sincere efforts of the Collector also helped place Chittoor in first place in implementing the Nadu-Nedu programme and housing scheme.

Peddireddi exuded confidence that Chittoor district would secure the first rank in the State in the implementation of Navaratnalu. The Minister earlier inaugurated the ZP guest house at Kallur built at a cost of Rs 2 crore. ZP chairman G Srinivasulu, DCCB chairman Reddamma, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.