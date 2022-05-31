Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy takes dig at Chandrababu, says 2024 elections are last for him

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the Samajika Nyaya Bheri has been successful in Anantapur district. People from all over have come to the Samajika Nyaya Bheri meeting. In the 2024 elections, the YSRCP will get more seats than in the last election.

He was incensed over the Chandrababu Naidu's allegations on mining mafia in Kuppam. The minister said that Chandrababu is making such comments only in view of elections. Minister Peddireddy commented that the 2024 elections are the last elections for Chandrababu.

It is known that YSRCP has launched a bus yatra under the name Samajika Nyaya Bheri with seventeen SC, ST, BC ministers to brief the people on the welfare schemes being implemented and the importance given to the backward class people.