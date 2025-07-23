People advised against hastily clicking suspicious links

Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh has issued a public alert warning citizens to remain cautious about fake APK files being circulated in the name of ‘e-Challan’. The SP cautioned the public against hastily clicking on suspicious links shared via social media and messaging platforms.

According to the SP, a fake mobile application named “RTO Traffic Challan.apk” is currently going viral on various platforms. Cybercriminals are using this fake app to lure unsuspecting users into downloading malicious software onto their mobile phones.

Once installed, the APK file can steal sensitive information including bank details, credit card data, and OTPs, leading to unauthorised online purchases and transactions. “These links may appear in trusted WhatsApp groups and look official. But clicking on them and installing the APK file can give cybercriminals remote access to your device and sensitive data,” said SP Jagadeesh.

The fraudsters first share the fake APK file in familiar WhatsApp groups. Believing it to be genuine, some users download and install the file. Once installed, the app gains access to the user’s SMS (including OTPs), bank information, and credit card details. In many cases, messages about unauthorised online purchases start appearing shortly after installation. These files can access SMS and intercept OTPs. May retrieve your bank account and card information. They also allow hackers to remotely control your phone.

The SP advised people not to click on suspicious or unauthorised links. To avoid downloading APK files shared via WhatsApp or social media.

He suggested to people only download apps from trusted sources like the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

In case of any cyber fraud, citizens are advised to promptly report the incident by calling 1930 or visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in.

The SP emphasised the need for increased vigilance as cybercriminals continuously adapt their tactics to exploit public trust through seemingly legitimate campaigns.