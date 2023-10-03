Live
- AP Chambers appeals to Railways to introduce Vande Bharat to Bengaluru
- Vizianagaram: NCC training camp concludes in MR college
- Kalyani remains Inaccessible to the public a year after inauguration"
- Section 144 imposed due to movement of elephants
- Govt giving priority to health & edu sectors: Vidadala Rajini
- 3 cops suspended for using third degree against theft accused
- Vizianagaram: Officials, people’s representatives take part in cleanliness drive
- WHO authorises 2nd malaria vaccine
- Visakhapatnam: 3 naval helicopters engaged for aerial seeding
- Former minister Bandaru held, shifted to Guntur
Just In
People will teach fitting lesson to CM: Narayana
In response to the call given by party high command, TDP cadres on Monday launched Satyagraha Deeksha, a day-long hunger strike, protesting the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu across the district.
Nellore(Nellore district): In response to the call given by party high command, TDP cadres on Monday launched Satyagraha Deeksha, a day-long hunger strike, protesting the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu across the district. Former minister P Narayana participated in the day-long hunger strike camp organised at party office and observed that people of state are vexed with anarchic rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy and would teach him a fitting lesson in the coming 2024 elections. He appealed to people to extend their cooperation to TDP by joining the stir in the interest of protecting the state from undemocratic forces.
Suspended YSRCP Nellore Rural constituency MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy participated the Satya Graha Deeksha at Brahmadevam village of Sarvepalle mandal and warned Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy that YSRCP would face defeat in the coming elections for resorting to anti-people policies.
He alleged that the agriculture minister was responsible for disturbing the peace and communal harmony among the people by encouraging vendetta politics.