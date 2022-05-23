People's participation key to cleaning up Godavari

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar has appealed to people to come forward and inspire volunteers in keeping Godavari river, ghats and riverbanks clean.

He took part in a garbage removal programme at Pushkar Ghat here on Sunday morning. Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Kumar said everyone should voluntarily participate in preserving the sanctity of the Godavari.

He said that Srama Danam programme for garbage removal at Godavari ghats and Godavari cleansing should be taken up as a movement in the coming days.

He clarified it was a social responsibility to protect the river waters from pollution.

River cleansing would not be possible without the participation of the people, the Commissioner added.

The event was attended by RMC officials and staff.