Perfect land deeds will be issued after resurvey: Kallam

Anantapur: Under YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku-Bhuraksha resurvey programme, pucca land rights document will be issued after resurvey, said according to land rights state steering committee chairman Ajay Kallam.

Addressing a review at Kamarupalle village in rural Anantapur here on Thursday, Kallam said that he had come to get direct feedback on problems, if any, in the land resurvey and in issuing land rights document to the beneficiaries.

He revealed that all disputes whether small or big will be settled and one will get pucca title deed of the land in their possession. New survey number will be given based on their boundaries. The document will have all details, including name, extent of land ownership, etc., The document will not entertain any future dispute and will have no scope for future border disputes with anyone. RDO Madhusudan, Nishanth Reddy and tahsildars Sridhar Murthy and Usha Rani and others were present.