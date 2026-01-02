Permanent waste processing plant promised at Srisailam

Vijayawada: Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram assured members of the Srisailam Devasthanam (Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam) trust board that a permanent waste processing plant will be established at the renowned Jyotirlinga shrine of Srisailam to ensure sustainable sanitation and environmental protection.

Trust board members A V Ramana, Bodepudi Venkat Subba Rao and Shankar Shetty Pichayya met Pattabhiram at the Swachh Andhra Corporation office in Amaravati on Thursday. During the courtesy call, they presented a portrait of the temple and prasadam. The meeting involved detailed discussions on sanitation, waste management, plastic usage and environmental conservation at Srisailam.

Speaking on the occasion, Pattabhiram said Swachh Andhra Corporation was committed to maintaining cleanliness at the sacred hill shrine and would strictly prohibit the use of plastic. He said steps would be taken to transform Srisailam into a plastic-free pilgrimage centre, including the supply of biodegradable drinking water bottles.

He noted that thousands of devotees visit Srisailam every day, leading to a significant accumulation of waste. To address this, comprehensive sanitation and waste management measures would be implemented. Pattabhiram said the proposed waste management system would not only ensure cleanliness but also help generate resources and revenue for the temple in a planned manner.

He explained that the permanent waste processing plant would scientifically segregate wet and dry waste. Organic manure required for plantation and greenery within the shrine premises would be produced from wet waste, while dry waste would be recycled to create income avenues for the temple. The initiative, he said, would help develop Srisailam as a model pilgrimage centre.

Pattabhiram further announced that he would soon visit Srisailam along with officials of Swachh Andhra Corporation to inspect the ground situation, hold discussions with temple authorities and personally take responsibility for implementing the Swachh Srisailam initiative.