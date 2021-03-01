Permission denied for Naidu's protests today; leaders under house arrest

Tirupati: Tense situation prevailed in Chittoor district following several TDP leaders were kept under house arrest early in the morning on Monday. Earlier, police denied permission for party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu's protests planned to be held in Chittoor and Tirupati today.

Both Chittoor and Tirupati DSPs rejected permissions for the protests citing Covid guidelines under which large congregations are not allowed. TDP planned to protest against the forcible withdrawals of party candidates in the civic polls with 5000 party workers at both the places. Police also cited model code of conduct for denying the permissions.

Following this, party senior leaders N Amarnath Reddy, Pulivarthi Nani, BN Rajasimhulu, G Narasimha Yadav and others were house arrested at their respective residences.

In this backdrop, doubts persist on the Naidu's tour and his protests against the highhandedness of ruling party leaders in the municipal elections. Thus, he is expected to kickstart the election campaign for elections to urban local bodies. Naidu planned to campaign in all 12 municipal corporations in the state in support of party candidates.