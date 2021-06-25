Perni Nani counters Telangana leaders over Krishna water row, says AP is using only allocated water

Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Nani said that the argument of Telangana leaders in the Krishna water dispute was only for political gain. He pointed out that the Telangana leaders had acted provocatively on the water dispute. He said that there would be no benefit to either Andhra Pradesh or Telangana through such things. He said his government had no intention of provoking emotions.

He made clear that CM YS Jagan's policy was to have a cordial relationship with the centre and neighbouring states. Nani commented that not a single drop is taken more than the water allotted to AP. "We are using the water allotted in Srisailam and Sagar and CM Jagan is ready for talks with KCR on the Krishna water dispute," he said.

Nani said the minister is ready to dispel the Telangana state's objections. He took a dig at Telangana leaders stating that everyone knows what YSR has done for Telangana. Nani alleged that some leaders in Telangana are criticising YSR for political gains.