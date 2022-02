Plea to name Godavari district after Sir Arthur Cotton

Kadiyam (East Godavari): Cotton Godavari Sadhana Samiti, organised by Satyadeva Nursery management of Kadiyapulanka, on Thursday appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to name the proposed Rajamahendravaram district after the legendary personality, Sir Arthur Cotton.

Highlighting their demand, the Cotton Godavari Sadhana Samiti headed by Girajala Babu, Pulla Chantiyya, Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao and others prepared a huge hoarding with 10,000 plants and flowers. They demanded that the proposed district should be named as Cotton Godavari district.