Plea to support SIR for fair voter list

Rajamahendravaram: Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, who is serving as the State SIR convenor, called upon all those committed to democratic values to actively participate in the SIR process. He stated that the Election Commission is conducting the exercise nationwide and that it will be held in 22 states from April to June. In Andhra Pradesh, the process is scheduled to begin in April.

He was speaking at a district-level SIR (Special Intensive Revision) workshop held at the BJP office in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. The programme was organised to create awareness among party leaders and was presided over by district president Nagendra. While speaking in this meeting, Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the democratic process was undermined during the Tirupati by-election under the YSRCP regime through the inclusion of bogus votes.

BJP state leaders Bommula Dattu, Adabala Ramakrishna, APR Choudary, Malathi Rani, Narsipalli Harika, R Sridevi, Kshatriya Balasubrahmanyam Singh, Veera Veeranjaneyulu, Yanapu Yesu and Akula Sridhar were present.