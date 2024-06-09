PM, CMs of different States to attend Naidu’s swearing-in

Vijayawada : Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) Pradyumna inspected the arrangements for the swearing in ceremony of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh near the IT Park, Gannavaram, Krishna district.

Pradyumna on Saturday visited Gannavaram and inspected the arrangements being made for the oath taking ceremony on June 12.

Briefing the media in Gannavaram, he said the swearing in ceremony would be held near the IT Medha park at Kesarapalli village near Gannavaram. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of other states and other leaders will attend the programme.

He discussed with District Collector DK Balaji and other officials on the seating, dais, barricading, security, parking and sanitation.

Later, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said the officials of various departments are working in co-ordination for the swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. NTR District Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other officials attended the meeting held in Gannavaram.

The NDA alliance won landslide victory in the Assembly polls held on May 13 and the results were declared on June 4. Chandrababu Naidu will take oath for the fourth time as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.