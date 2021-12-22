PM Narendra Modi, Governors greet YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turned 48 on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and eminent people from various walks of life greeted the Chief Minister on his birthday.

The Prime Minister conveyed his greetings through a tweet: "May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."

"My heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on his Birthday," tweeted Harichandan.

Telangana Governor wished Jagan Mohan Reddy a happy and healthy life to serve people. Popular Telugu actor Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter to wish the Chief Minister.

Dr Andrew Fleming, British deputy high commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, also greeted Jagan Mohan Reddy and conveyed good wishes for the year ahead. He said he was looking forward to continuing to work together and build strong relations with the state. The Chief Minister's birthday celebrations were held at his official residence at Tadepalli in Amravati. He cut the cake in the presence of some ministers and top officials. Vedic pandits blessed Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Several ministers, MPs, legislators and other leaders of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and senior officials called on the Chief Minister and greeted him.

Deputy Chief Minister Narayanaswamy, ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, B Srinivas Reddy, Chief secretary Sameer Sharma and others greeted the Chief Minister.

The ruling party organised birthday celebrations of its leader across the state. Top leaders cut the cake to celebrate the occasion.

The party leaders also participated in various programmes organised to mark the occasion. Minister Anil Kumar planted saplings to mark the Chief Minister's birthday.