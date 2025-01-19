Polavaram new diaphragm wall works commence

Vijayawada : Polavaram project new diaphragm wall construction works started on Saturday. The irrigation officials and contractors performed homam at the site to mark the start of works on new diaphragm wall as per the directions of Central Water Commission as the old diaphragm wall was damaged due to floods during 2020. The new wall will be constructed parallel to the old diaphragm wall.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also hinted at restarting the Polavaram project works today while thanking Prime Minister for sanction of funds for revival of Visakha steel plant last night.

He said that the Central government’s cooperation in releasing Rs 12,127 crore for Polavaram project Phase I works raises fresh hopes on putting on track the project. The new diaphragm wall will be constructed at a cost of Rs 990 crore.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister visited Polavarm on December 16 to know the present situation at the project site and emphasised the need for speedy completion of the project.