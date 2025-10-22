Live
Police act like a protective shield for society, asserts Collector
Tirupati: The Police Commemoration Day was observed at the Armed Reserve Police Grounds, here on Tuesday under the supervision of Tirupati District Police Department. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar attended as the chief guest and SP L Subbarayudu, presided over the programme.
Police officials, staff members, family members of brave police martyrs, and civil officers attended in large numbers for the programme. At the memorial, participants paid floral tributes and observed two minutes of silence for those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the country’s safety and public peace
Addressing the gathering, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said, “Police personnel are like a protective shield for society. They dedicate their lives for public safety, often setting aside their personal lives. The sacrifice of police martyrs will always be remembered and will inspire future generations. Society must always stand by the families of these heroes,” he said.