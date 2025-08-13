Police alertness forces kidnappers to release girl

Giddalur: Prakasam district police demonstrated swift response in rescuing an 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her school and safely reuniting her with her parents within an hour of the complaint.On Tuesday, a fourth-grade student at Government High School in Anumulaveedu village of Racharla mandal, was approached by an unknown person at 8:30 am.

The individual convinced her that her father was calling for her and then took her away in a car with two occupants. The school teachers observed that she is missing from the class. With inputs from onlookers and information from the teachers, the parents of the girl filed a complaint with Racharla police by 10:30 am.

Alerted by Giddalur Rural CI, Superintendent of Police AR Damodar took immediate action, forming special teams and alerting neighbouring districts, including Kurnool, Kadapa, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Nellore. All check-posts were activated with orders for thorough vehicle inspections.

The extensive police operation frightened the kidnappers. They abandoned the child near Devaraju Gattu of Peddaraveedu mandal and fled. Police quickly located and rescued the girl safely.

Timely information from the public enabled our rapid response, said SP Damodar, emphasising the need for vigilance and immediate reporting of suspicious activities involving children. He announced that the investigation continues to apprehend the perpetrators. The parents expressed heartfelt gratitude to the police department and praised SP Damodar’s assurance during their distressing time. Special recognition was given to Markapur DSP U Nagaraju, Giddalur Rural CI Jayarama Kotaiah, Racharla SI Koteswar Rao, and the police team for their exceptional efforts.