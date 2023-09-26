Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur

The police have broke the indefinite hunger strike led by former minister Paritala Sunitha in protest against the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu.

It is known that Sunitha had been continuing her hunger strike in Papampeta, Anantapur for the past two days. Due to her deteriorating health, doctors conducted tests on her late on Monday night.

Subsequently, the police stopped her hunger strike on Tuesday and transferred her to Anantapur Government Hospital. Other prominent leaders involved in the protest were arrested and taken to the three town police station.

It is known that the TDP leaders and cadre are staging protests across the state over the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in alleged involvement in the Skill Development case. Meanwhile, the bail petition will come up for hearing in the ACB court today and the quash petition in the Supreme Court.it remains to be seen whether Naidu gets bail.

On the other hand, CID sought e extension of custody, which would be heard along with bail petition today.