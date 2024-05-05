BJP will face defeat over unemployment, inflation, destruction of state: INDIA bloc leaders

As campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Sunday, INDIA bloc leaders in Goa expressed confidence in winning both seats, saying that the locals are fed up with issues like inflation and unemployment.

Addressing a joint press conference, GPCC President Amit Patkar, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, AAP President Amit Palyekar, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar President Jose Philip, GFP General Secretary Durgadas Kamat and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Subhash Kerkar asserted that the general public mood is against BJP.

The coastal state will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of the general elections.

Congress has fielded former Union Law Minister Ramakant Khalap from North Goa and Indian Navy officer Captain Viriato Fernandes (retd) from South Goa.

"We are confident that INDIA bloc Congress candidates will get elected. We will resolve issues of Mhadei, double tracking, coal, etc. After forming the government at Centre, we will implement our five 'Nyay guarantees' benefitting women, youth, farmers and others within the first 100 days," said Patkar.

He maintained that the BJP has failed to create jobs and hence unemployment has been increasing in the country.

Alemao said that both candidates have received overwhelming support. "We will win with a thumping majority. The BJP tried to create unnecessary issues against us. But people know that they are using such tactics due to fear of getting defeated. The government has failed to focus on policies and issues of Goa," said Alemao.

AAP leader Amit Palyekar said that he is confident that both candidates of the INDIA bloc will win. "This fight is against inflation, divisive politics and unemployment," he said.