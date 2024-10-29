Police Commemoration Week concludes with blood donation

Anantapur: Superintendent of Police P Jagadish launched blood donation camp here on Monday, the concluding day of the Police Commemoration Week. He said the blood donation camp is organised by drawing inspiration from police martyrs, who gave their lives fighting for the nation and people.

Several police personnel have donated blood on the occasion. Every year, Police Commemoration Week will be observed from October 21 to 31 as a tribute to police martyrs.

A police exhibition was arranged to educate students on the arms used by the police in their daily operations. Competitions were held in essay writing and elocution. SP Jagadish noted that blood donation means giving life to accident victims, women during deliveries, during surgeries for needy patients and other needy. People and youth should be educated on the act of blood donation, he observed. As many as 162 persons donated blood, including CIs Dharani Kishore, Kranthi Kumar, Srikanth, K Sainath, Raghunath Prasad and Redappa; reserve police and home guards and others.

Additional SP DV Ramana Murthy, Rural DSP T Venkateswarlu, police doctor Venkatesh Prasad, Dr Kishore, Dr Ramaswamy and others participated. On this occasion, SP Jagadish gave away cheques worth Rs 2.3 lakh to the families of 11 policemen, who lost their lives while discharging duty.