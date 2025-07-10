  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Police file cases against Prasanna Kumar Reddy

Police file cases against Prasanna Kumar Reddy
x
Highlights

Police registered cases against former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy for his alleged derogatory comments made against Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy on Wednesday.

Nellore: Police registered cases against former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy for his alleged derogatory comments made against Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy on Wednesday.

According to the sources cases were registered under various revised sections of Bharatheeya Nyaya Sanhita Section 74, Section 75 ( Willful Abuse), Section 79 and Section 296.

It is learnt that the police are likely to serve notices to the former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy in a day or two to attend for inquiry at Kovur police station.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick