Police file cases against Prasanna Kumar Reddy
Nellore: Police registered cases against former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy for his alleged derogatory comments made against Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy on Wednesday.
According to the sources cases were registered under various revised sections of Bharatheeya Nyaya Sanhita Section 74, Section 75 ( Willful Abuse), Section 79 and Section 296.
It is learnt that the police are likely to serve notices to the former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy in a day or two to attend for inquiry at Kovur police station.
