Police grill Ambati, Rajini

Narasaraopet: Police grilled former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Vidadala Rajini in connection with former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Rentapalla of Palnadu district on June 18.

They violated prohibitory orders issued by the police officials and conducted rallies in Sattenapalli and caused inconvenience to the public, school students and patients undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police booked the cases and issued notices. During the questioning, they recorded their statements.

Addressing the media, Ambati Rambabu said he answered the questions asked by the police officials and alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh directed the officials to book the cases to harass them.

Former minister Vidadala Rajini said a false case was booked against Mithun Reddy and added that the police are trying to arrest all the leaders close to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.