Police seize 9 kg ganja at Ongole Railway Station

Ongole: Prakasam district police conducted extensive anti-drug operations at Ongole Railway Station and aboard trains, resulting in the seizure of approximately 9 kilograms of ganja, in a drive conducted on Friday night. The operation, carried out under the direction of Prakasam District SP V Harshavardhan Raju, involved comprehensive searches of express train compartments, railway station premises, and parcel centers.

The specialised team included officers from the Women’s Police Station led by CI Sudhakar, Special Party units, Eagle Team personnel, and Roxy, a specially trained sniffer dog. During checks on the Bokaro Express, police discovered 6 kg of cannabis from an 18-year-old youth and an additional 3 kg from another compartment. The contraband was subsequently handed over to the Railway Police for further investigation. Sniffer dog Roxy played a crucial role in the operation, using her keen sense of smell to identify suspicious items and assist officers in their enforcement efforts.

SP Harshavardhan Raju emphasized the police’s zero-tolerance approach toward drug trafficking, stating that legal action will be taken against all offenders. He said that the department continues conducting such operations with public cooperation to eliminate the drug trade. He requested that citizens report drug-related information via the toll-free number 1972, Dial 112, orWhatsApp 9121102266, with caller anonymity guaranteed.