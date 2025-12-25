Police seize weapons
Narasaraopet: Following instructions of SP Krishna Rao, a Cordon and Search operation was conducted on Wednesday morning at Seetharampuram Thanda in Bollapalli mandal of Vinukonda Assembly constituency. The police seized 33 two-wheelers without valid records, one car, and deadly weapons.
Narasaraopet DSP Hanuman Rao stated that Bollapalli mandal was selected for the operation due to the presence of a large number of diesel thieves in Seetharampuram Thanda village. He advised the public, especially residents of Bollapalli mandal and Vinukonda constituency, to remain alert and cooperate with the police.
