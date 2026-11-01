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Political leaders cast their votes in AP Municipal elections

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Ministers Nadendla Manohar, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Sandhya Rani, along with MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and several mayoral candidates, cast their votes in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections.

Political leaders cast their votes in AP Municipal elections
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Political leaders cast their votes in AP Municipal elections

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Polling is under way in Andhra Pradesh’s municipal elections, with voters turning out at polling stations across the state. Several political figures have also cast their votes.

Minister Nadendla Manohar voted in Tenali, Guntur district; Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy voted in Atmakur, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district; and Minister Sandhya Rani voted in Salur, Parvathipuram Manyam district.

In Hindupur, Sri Sathya Sai district, MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna voted accompanied by his wife, Vasundhara.

Vijayawada’s mayoral candidates, alliance nominee Vangaveeti Radha and independent candidate A. B. Venkateswara Rao, also cast their votes. In Visakhapatnam, alliance mayoral candidate Mukka Sravani voted at the polling station at N. T. College.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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AP municipal elections 2026political leaders cast votesNadendla Manohar votingNandamuri Balakrishna voteAndhra Pradesh election news
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