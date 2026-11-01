Political leaders cast their votes in AP Municipal elections

Polling is under way in Andhra Pradesh’s municipal elections, with voters turning out at polling stations across the state. Several political figures have also cast their votes.

Minister Nadendla Manohar voted in Tenali, Guntur district; Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy voted in Atmakur, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district; and Minister Sandhya Rani voted in Salur, Parvathipuram Manyam district.

In Hindupur, Sri Sathya Sai district, MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna voted accompanied by his wife, Vasundhara.

Vijayawada’s mayoral candidates, alliance nominee Vangaveeti Radha and independent candidate A. B. Venkateswara Rao, also cast their votes. In Visakhapatnam, alliance mayoral candidate Mukka Sravani voted at the polling station at N. T. College.