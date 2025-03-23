Live
- Waqf Bill assault on Constitution, BJP's strategy to damage social harmony: Congress
- Delhi HC Chief Justice submits report to CJI
- ‘Make in India’ classic case of publicity than delivery: Kharge
- Meerut murder: After family refuses to help, Muskaan seeks govt lawyer
- Sridevi Medical College secures 13 ranks in MBBS and Postgraduate courses
- Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla selected for 59th Jnanpith award
- Chandrababu and PM Modi Pay Tribute to freedom fighters
- I am more popular than Balayya, claims Venkat Reddy
- Dharwad district’s ‘Our Village, Our Lake’ initiative: A lifeline during summer
- Shivakumar welcomes BJP’s black flags in Chennai
Politics should be confined to elections only: Lokesh
IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh said politics should remain confined to elections, addressing former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in a statement on Saturday.
Vijayawada : IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh said politics should remain confined to elections, addressing former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in a statement on Saturday.
Lokesh highlighted that while the previous YSRCP government failed to implement fee reimbursement, citing pending dues from the TDP government, the current NDA government is actively working to clear these dues.
He stated that the NDA government has already released Rs 788 crore in the past and has now disbursed an additional Rs 600 crore. Efforts are underway to release another Rs 400 crore soon, despite financial challenges, to alleviate the burden on students and parents.
The total dues from the previous YSRCP government amount to Rs 4,271 crore, and the NDA government remains committed to resolving this issue. Lokesh reiterated the administration’s dedication to supporting education and ensuring financial relief for families.