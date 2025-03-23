Politics should be confined to elections only: Lokesh

Vijayawada : IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh said politics should remain confined to elections, addressing former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in a statement on Saturday.

Lokesh highlighted that while the previous YSRCP government failed to implement fee reimbursement, citing pending dues from the TDP government, the current NDA government is actively working to clear these dues.

He stated that the NDA government has already released Rs 788 crore in the past and has now disbursed an additional Rs 600 crore. Efforts are underway to release another Rs 400 crore soon, despite financial challenges, to alleviate the burden on students and parents.

The total dues from the previous YSRCP government amount to Rs 4,271 crore, and the NDA government remains committed to resolving this issue. Lokesh reiterated the administration’s dedication to supporting education and ensuring financial relief for families.