Polling for fourth phase of gram panchayat elections begins in Guntur division 

Guntur : Fourth phase of polling for gram panchayat elections began in Guntur revenue division on Sunday. The district administration is conducting the polling to elect 239 sarpanches and 2,573 ward members in Guntur revenue division. Polling which started on a dull note is slowly picking up.

Women, youth and elders actively participated in the voting and exercised their franchise.

MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy exercised his franchise at a polling center at Pedakakani. Elaborate security arrangements were made at polling booths to avoid untoward incidents. The Police officials informed that no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the Guntur revenue division.

Guntur urban SP visited polling station at Mutluru village under Vatticherakuru mandal of Guntur district and examined the polling process and reviewed security arrangements.