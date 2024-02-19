Ponguru Narayana flays YSRCP govt.

Former Minister and TDP in-charge for Nellore City Constituency, Dr. Ponguru Narayana, criticized the current YCP government led by Chief Minister Jagan for their lack of vision and failure to govern effectively. Speaking at the Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee Program in the 48th Division Porlukkatta area, Narayana highlighted the welfare schemes and development initiatives implemented by the TDP government under Nara Chandrababu Naidu's leadership.

During his visit to the division, Narayana was warmly welcomed by TDP supporters and residents, who expressed their support for the party in the upcoming elections. He distributed TDP Mini Manifesto leaflets and spoke to the people about the TDP's plans for the welfare of the community.

Narayana emphasized the importance of prioritizing the welfare of the people and criticized the YCP government for their mismanagement and neglect of key issues. He pointed out the discrepancies in the distribution of houses by Tidco and the deterioration of parks under the current regime.

Furthermore, Narayana highlighted the TDP government's previous efforts to improve the livelihoods of the poor through initiatives such as housing construction and setting up cottage industries. He assured the residents that the TDP, if elected to power, would prioritize the needs of the community and work towards enhancing their quality of life.





Delete Edit



