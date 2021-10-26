  • Menu
Poor will benefit a lot

GS Murthy, Gara, Srikakulam
Highlights

Linkage of Aadhaar with sales of liquor will help poor people if the government excludes those taking liquor from the beneficiary list of welfare schemes, after assessing their income based on their expenditure on liquor. This will help the actual poor to get the benefit. But to implement this, leaders need to desist from vote-bank politics.

