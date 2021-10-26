Poor will benefit a lot
Highlights
Linkage of Aadhaar with sales of liquor will help poor people if the government excludes those taking liquor from the beneficiary list of welfare schemes, after assessing their income based on their expenditure on liquor.
Linkage of Aadhaar with sales of liquor will help poor people if the government excludes those taking liquor from the beneficiary list of welfare schemes, after assessing their income based on their expenditure on liquor. This will help the actual poor to get the benefit. But to implement this, leaders need to desist from vote-bank politics.
— GS Murthy, Gara, Srikakulam
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story