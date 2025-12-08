No change in leadership in the state: CM Siddaramaiah's son

Belagavi (Karnataka): Responding to questions on the leadership tussle within the ruling Congress party, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stated that those predicting a change in the CM’s position are “dreaming”.

He said the Congress high command has made it clear that there will be no change in leadership in the state.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Monday before attending the session, Yathindra said, “Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said he is an aspirant for the CM’s post. In response, the high command has clarified that this is not the appropriate time and also made it clear that there will be no change in the Chief Minister.”

He added, “The matter ends there. Hence, there is no tussle anymore. Opposition parties are unnecessarily spreading rumours and creating perceptions.”

When asked about speculation that CM Siddaramaiah would be asked to resign after the Belagavi session, Yathindra said, “They have been saying this for many years. They keep claiming the CM will be changed this year or that year. They must be dreaming.”

On whether CM Siddaramaiah will complete his five-year term, Yathindra said, “Personally, I have full faith that he will complete the full term. There is no discussion of leadership change in Delhi. The high command has not called CM Siddaramaiah, and there is no leadership crisis in the state.”

Senior Congress leader and MLC B.K. Hariprasad also told reporters that there are no factions within the Karnataka Congress. “There are no factions in the Congress party. There is only one faction -- the faction of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Defending Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s efforts to organise backward classes, Hariprasad said, “He is someone who raises his voice for the oppressed, and there is nothing wrong with that. Groupism is more prevalent in the BJP. A group of BJP leaders has gone to Delhi to complain against the state President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka.” Minister Satish Jarkiholi is a close associate of CM Siddaramaiah.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao added, “Groupism and differences are far greater in the BJP. There are groups working against the Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and the state president, B.Y. Vijayendra, trying to unseat them. Let BJP leaders set their own house in order before commenting on internal matters of the Congress party.”