PM Modi recalls how Vande Mataram defied British oppression, stood 'like a rock'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, invoked the enduring spirit of 'Vande Mataram' while initiating a day-long discussion in the Lok Sabha to mark the 150 years of the national song.

He described it as a hymn that stood "like a rock” against British oppression and continued to inspire unity across generations.

Tracing the song's journey from its composition by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875 to its role in the freedom struggle, PM Modi said 'Vande Mataram' became a current of emotion that bound the nation together.

"Even when crises like the coronavirus pandemic struck, the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' continued to connect the country. Today, as we march towards an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Developed India), this hymn remains a source of strength," he noted.

The Prime Minister quoted Mahatma Gandhi, who had described 'Vande Mataram' as a song that united the nation.

"Pujya Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) said 'Vande Mataram' connects us. It is the dream of today's generation to build a prosperous India, and this song continues to inspire that vision," PM Modi said.

He emphasised that the hymn was more than just words -- it was a mantra of sacrifice, resilience, and unity.

From the days of colonial bans, when people were punished for speaking or printing the words, to the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters who embraced martyrdom with 'Vande Mataram' on their lips, the song has remained a symbol of defiance and hope.

PM Modi urged the Parliament to ensure that the legacy of 'Vande Mataram' is preserved and passed on to future generations.

"This is not just a tribute to history but a reaffirmation of our democratic spirit. The lessons of the past must continue to guide our future," he said, adding that the 150th anniversary was an opportunity to restore pride in a hymn that has been the heartbeat of Bharat.

"When 'Vande Mataram' completed 100 years, the nation was chained by the Emergency. At that time, the Constitution was throttled and those who lived and died for patriotism were pushed behind bars," he said.

"The Emergency was a dark chapter in our history. Now we have the opportunity to restore the greatness of 'Vande Mataram'. And I believe this opportunity should not be allowed to pass," PM Modi added.