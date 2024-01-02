Power confined to two families in Kothapeta for 35 years

Rajamahendravaram: Kothapeta Assembly constituency is the gateway to Konaseema region. This constituency is located between Gowthami and Vasishta, tributaries of Godavari, and is famous for Vadapalli Venkateswara temple, popularly known as Konaseema Tirupati, Ryali Jagan Mohini, Keshavaswami temple and Mandapalli Mandeswara Swamy temple. It is also famous for Shani pujas.



As it has fertile lands, agriculture is the main source of livelihood. The cultivation of commercial crops like banana, topioca (kanda) and turmeric is high. Vegetables are grown in the Godavari islands. Atreyapuram Putharekulu, a local dish, has a special identity. It is also known for large export of pickles from Narkedimilli. The constituency includes Kothapeta, Ravulapalem, Atreyapuram, and Alamuru mandals.

This constituency has an electorate of approximately 2,25,700.

The constituency has presence of Kapus, Settibalija, OBCs, SC, ST, Reddy, Kshatriya and other communities. Kshatriya, Kapu and Reddy communities have been politically dominant in this constituency. Since 1989, power was shared between the Kapu and Reddy castes.

For 35 years, the political power sharing between the families of Chirla belonging to the Reddy community, and Bandaru of Kapu community, has been going on.

Kala Venkata Rao, a freedom fighter who served as a minister in the Madras Presidency, was elected as the MLA of Kottapeta in 1955. He died on March 28, 1959. Another freedom fighter M V S S Subbaraju was elected MLA in the byelection held then. Subbaraju was the longest serving MLA (about 19 years) in this constituency and was elected four times. He represented the constituency as Congress candidate for 14 years and in 1978 he joined and won as the Janata Party.

Three-time winners include Bandaru Satyananda Rao and Chirla Jaggireddy. Bandaru Satyananda Rao won the elections in 1994 and 1999 on behalf of TDP and in 2009 on behalf of Praja Rajyam. Chirla Jaggireddy won from Congress in 2004. He was elected in 2014 and 2019 elections as YSRCP candidate.

However, many villages face acute drinking water problem in the constituency. They have been demanding Godavari water for drinking purposes. Following that the project to supply Godavari waters was stared long ago at Bobbarilanka but it did not progress. Even groundwater levels have hit rock bottom here.

Although there is an interstate market, banana farmers do not get support prices. The condition of roads is bad. People are angry over the delay in strengthening the riverbanks of Godavari. Even house pattas have not been given though private land was acquired by the government at a cost of about Rs 100 crore. It has also become the main centre for illegal sand mining.