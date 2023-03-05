Power interruptions roil upland farmers

Power cuts are causing problems to farmers in several mandals across the district in cultivation of crops. Farmers in Laveru, Etcherla, G Sigadam, Ranastalam, Burja, Kotturu, Kotabommali, Ponduru, Tekkali, Palasa, Sompeta and other mandals in upland areas are depending on bore wells to cultivate crops.





Water is being supplied to crops using motors for which electricity supply is essential. As per government norms, power should be supplied to agriculture sector for 9 hours uninterruptedly every day from 8 am to 5 pm. The government sanctioned a total of 30,584 free power connections for agriculture and 751 paid power connections in the district.





During rabi season, farmers are cultivating irrigated dry (ID) crops to save water and due to interruptions in power supply, farmers are unable to provide sufficient water to crops leading to witehering away of crops. This situation has prevailed in Laveru, Ranastalam, Etcherla, G Sigadam, Ponduru and other mandals in the district. Farmers also staged agitation in front of Laveru substation earlier over power cuts.





"Power supply is being interrupted due to repairs of power lines, installation of new poles, replacement of transformers, etc., in all mandals," said AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) superintendent engineer (SE) L Daiva Prasad. "We are repairing lines and replacing required material to avoid accidents. As a result, supply is affected. Based on farmers' requirement, we are compensating power supply during night hours," the SE added.











