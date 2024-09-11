Prakasam barrage conspirators will not be spared, warns CM Naidu

Vijayawada: The State Government has decided that there should be no compromise in taking stern action against those who were responsible for the five boats left afloat to hit the counterweight area of the Prakasam barrage.

Calling it a major conspiracy by YSRCP which could have led to the worst kind of catastrophe if the conspirators succeeded in their plan to damage the Prakasam barrage, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said two persons have been arrested and the investigation was on and there would be demonstrative action against the culprits. The Chief Minister, who visited the Budameru breach points near Shantipuram on Tuesday along with Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and MP Kesineni Shivanath, said that the previous YSRCP government is responsible for the Budameru flood fury and travails of over 6 lakh people.

The Chief Minister said that the officials are considering laying a bund at the middle point by widening the Budameru. He said though the breaches were plugged, officials summoned ace swimmers from Kakinada to lay rubber mesh to prevent seepages.

He stressed the need for revamping of Budameru drain and clearing all encroachments on the downstream areas. Naidu said YSRCP leaders resorted to large-scale encroachments and got lands registered in their names.

He praised the Water Resources Minister who was at the Budameru site 24x7 for the past one week notwithstanding rains and got the breaches repaired. He said Minister Nara Lokesh closely monitored the situation and provided necessary information and data gathered with the help of drones.

He appreciated the help extended by the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which joined the rescue and relief operations in Vijayawada and which are now in the Pithapuram constituency of Kakinada district helping the villagers affected by floods.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed in Kakinada district, he said.