Prakasam barrage receives 3 lakh cusecs of floodwater

Vijayawada: Due to significant inflows from upstream reservoirs, over 3 lakh cusecs of floodwater arrived at Prakasam Barrage here on Sunday. To manage water levels and ensure the safety of the barrage, officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD) opened 69 gates to discharge the surplus downstream into Krishna river.

Persistent heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Krishna river has resulted in substantial discharges from Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Pulichintala projects. Consequently, the Irrigation department redirected nearly the same amount—approximately 3 lakh cusecs into the sea.

As per WRD officials, at 6 pm on Sunday, approximately 2,76,250 cusecs of water was released into the sea by opening the gates, while an additional 9,547 cusecs was diverted to Krishna Eastern and Western Canals. Officials maintained the water level at Prakasam Barrage at 12 feet. Upstream reservoirs are also experiencing significant inflows. The Srisailam Project received 2.53 lakh cusecs and discharged 2.69 lakh cusecs towards Nagarjuna Sagar. The Nagarjuna Sagar Project recorded 2.41 lakh cusecs and released 3.23 lakh cusecs downstream. Meanwhile, Pulichintala Project noted inflows exceeding 3.2 lakh cusecs, releasing an equivalent volume by raising its crest gates.

In the light of the ongoing rainfall and discharges, WRD officials expect that flood flows at Prakasam Barrage may remain above 3 lakh cusecs for the next several hours.