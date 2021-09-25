Prakasam: Officials told to speed up land acquisition process

Ongole: Prakasam district collector Pravin Kumar ordered the officials to complete the land acquisition for the Veligonda project immediately.

He conducted a review meeting on the construction and rehabilitation works of the Veligonda project with the officials at the Collectorate in Ongole on Friday. In the meeting, the collector inquired on the issues being faced by the officials on the land acquisition and provided solutions to them.

He ordered them to see to that the court cases are resolved early. He also discussed the expenditure for the provision of infrastructure while approving the list of beneficiaries for the R&R package. Joint collector JV Murali, Kandukur sub-collector Aparajita Singh, land acquisition special collector Sarala Vandanam, Markapuram RDO Sivajyothi, EWS SE Mardhan Ali and others also participated in the meeting.