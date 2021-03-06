Prakasam players selected for National Fencing Tournament

Ongole: The Prakasam district Fencing Association announced that several players from the district have been selected for the State team to participate in the national-level tournament, scheduled in a few weeks.



Prakasam district Fencing Association general secretary G Naveen announced in a statement that in the under-14 sub juniors group, K Sahihsnu, Sk Asifa won the gold medal in the foil category, B Namratha won the silver medal in the epee category and K Akshaya won the silver medal in the sabre category while in the seniors' group, B Bharat won the silver medal in foil category and in the under- 20 group, KV Bhanuprakash won the gold medal in the foil category, S Sreyan won the gold medal, R Keerthi and Ch Amulya won the bronze medal in the epee category and K Naga Jahnavi won the gold medal in sabre category, in the State-level tournament held in Kakinada a few days ago.

Naveen said that the players who won the medals individually in the State-level tournament are selected for the 28th National Level Juniors (Under-20) Fencing Tournament scheduled for March 15, 16 and 17 and 31st National Level Seniors Fencing Tournament scheduled for March 24, 25 and 26 at the Sports indoor stadium in Rudrapur town of Uttarakhand and the 27th National Level Sub Juniors (Under-14) Fencing Tournament scheduled for March 24, 25 and 26 at Cuttack in Odisha.

The Andhra Pradesh Fencing Association president Balisetty Nageswara Rao, district sports authority chief coach B Srinivas, coaches B Bharat and R Vijayalakshmi and other officials also appreciated the district players for selecting into the State team and wished them all the best for national-level tournaments.