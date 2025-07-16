Prawn farmers demand cut in electricity, feed prices

Ongole: Prakasam district committee of Prawn Farmers Association demanded that the state government reduce the electricity charges for the prawn farmers to Rs 1.50 per unit, and see the companies reduce the feed price as the cost of the raw material, soybean, has reduced in the market.

The association president, Duggineni Gopinath presided over the district committee meeting held at their office here on Tuesday. The members discussed the conditions and situations of prawn cultivation in the district and the state. They observed that, although there are about 1,800 farmers in prawn cultivation, only 1,000 of them are receiving the subsidised electricity.

They found that the 800-plus farmers are denied the benefit because they cultivate the prawns in more than 10 acres, or the DKT or the Darkast lands, and they are suffering from the high cost of cultivation.

The members also found that the feed companies, which are expected to reduce the price following the reduction of the soy price in the market, misled the government. They said the companies reduced the MRP printed on the feed bag by Rs 9, but are charging the farmers the full amount. Regarding the market, the members mentioned that the price of 40-Count and 30-Count Black Tiger prawns was reduced by Rs 100 per kilo in just one month, leaving them in losses.

The farmers’ leaders said that due to the inferior quality, nearly half of the Black Tiger Prawns seed supplied to them didn’t grow into prawns. The burden of electricity charges, the cost of feed, and the reduction of the price of prawns by the time the crop is available are making the farmers suffer huge losses.

The leaders demanded that the government take measures to provide the electrical subsidies to the farmers who are cultivating the prawns in more than 10 acres and the DKT lands, and instruct the companies to reduce the price of the feed as per the soy price. The committee made a resolution to meet the officials and the public representatives from the district to explain their grievances and seek their support in convincing the government.

The association general secretary K Subbareddy, honorary president Pamidi Subbanayudu, vice-president Singamneni Anjibabu, Ch Ravanaiah, Ramesh Reddy, Venugopal Reddy, and other leaders from Ongole, Tangutur, Singarayakonda, and Kothapatnam also participated in the meeting.