Prepare detailed note on ORR: Collector Shukla

Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has directed officials to prepare a detailed note for construction of Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the district.

Following the government directions, the Collector along with Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and NMC in-charge Mayor P Anil Kumar Yadav, held a special meeting at the collectorate here on Wednesday.

Collector Shukla detailed that the ORR is proposed to construct connecting four constituencies like Kovur (41.44km), Sarvepalli (20.94km), Nellore Rural (19.64km) and Atmakur (1.02), a total of 83.94 km, with an estimation cost of Rs 1,930 crore.

Stating that the ORR proposal was pending since 2023, he directed the officials to make fresh estimations after discussing with MLAs and local public representatives to avoid problems in land acquisition etc from villagers.

MLA Prashanthi Reddy instructed the officials to be keen while preparing estimations as Kovur constituency sharing major part about 41.44 km touching four mandals. She told the officials to ensure all precautionary measures to avoid unrest among the displaced families.

NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy said that detailed note related ORR will be taken under consideration only after discussing the issue with Nellore MP and MLAs concerned. He advised the representatives of SECON organisation (likely to take the contract work) should discuss the issues with local MROs and other officials.

NUDA Vice-Chairman and Joint Collector M Venkateswarlu, RDO Anusha, National Highways Authority Project Director MK Chowdary DPO Vasumathi, police officials were present.