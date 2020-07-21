President's consent is required for the approval of three capital bill: Yanamala Rama Krishnudu

TDP senior leader and former minister Yanamala Rama Krishnudu said that Amaravati has been made capital by the law made by the central committee, which was approved by the President of India. He criticized the YSRCP leaders remarks for misleading the people and the government. He clarified that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act came through the approval of the President and Amaravati was made the capital on the basis of the act.

In this backdrop, he said that the law and the president's approval is needed for the shifting of the capital. The approval of the President is required if the state legislature brings an act in violation of the law brought by the Center.

Yanamala said that the TDP was objecting to the Andhra Pradesh capital issue as it is being linked to the central law. He recalled that the state government's Advocate General had told the High Court that the two bills are with the select committee. "The government itself admitted that two bills were pending before the select committee and sent them back to the governor for approval, which comes under contempt of the court," Yanamala asserted.

Yanamala commented that the YSRCP government is acting stubborn in the state in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner violating the act made by the Center and the President's approval.