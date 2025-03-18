Live
Promotee officers visit VPA
Visakhapatnam: As part of the 126th round of the induction training programme, officers promoted to Indian Administrative Service from state civil services visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on March 17th.
Senior officials of the port provided a detailed briefing on the port’s advanced infrastructure and operational capabilities to the promotee officers.
Infrastructure facilities and cargo handling capacity, modernisation and mechanization initiatives, covered storage facilities, solar power plant and sustainable water treatment using STP for industrial purposes, newly-developed international cruise terminal and truck parking terminal, etc formed part of the interactive session.
The promotee officers were briefed about opportunities to enhance import and export operations through VPA.
They appreciated the VPA team for an informative and engaging knowledge-sharing session on port operations and future opportunities. Heads of departments, senior officers of the port attended.