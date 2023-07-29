Proposal for road passage through SVU kicks up a row

Tirupati: The proposed master plan road connecting SV University road with the Zoo park road, passing through SV University campus, has sparked intense opposition from various political parties, student unions, and others, who argue that it will spoil the University’s ecosystem, peace, and greenery.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati with the active involvement of deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy has been undertaking various development initiatives across the city to cater to future requirements.

Several master plan roads have been developed, connecting internal roads with major localities and highways and free lefts have been provided for citizens’ convenience.

However, the proposal to connect SVU campus with the Zoo park road via hospitals has faced unprecedented opposition from various quarters.Major political parties, including the TDP and BJP, Rayalaseema Porata Samithi (RPS), students’ organisation SFI have expressed serious objections mentioning the potential consequences of the road project. They fear that the influx of traffic inside the campus will disrupt the peaceful and conducive atmosphere required for a higher educational institution.On Friday, Students Federation of India (SFI) activists staged a dharna in front of the SVU Administrative building, voicing their strong disapproval of the proposal. SFI district president Ravi emphasised that the proposed road was unnecessary and harmful, causing inconvenience to all stakeholders of the university. He warned of intensifying the agitation involving students, teaching, and non-teaching staff if the proposal is not withdrawn.

RPS convenor P Naveen Kumar Reddy took the matter to Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy submitting a representation against the proposed road. He vowed to approach the High Court with the slogan ‘Save SV University campus and Save nature’ if the officials proceed with the project, highlighting his emotional connection as an alumnus of the university.

Former MLA M Sugunamma and TDP city in-charge, along with other leaders, also met the Vice-Chancellor and urged him to prioritise the safety and security of the students. She expressed the concerns over the potential risk posed by heavy vehicular traffic and the disturbance caused by sound pollution in the educational ecosystem if the master plan road is implemented on campus.

Joining the chorus of dissent, BJP leaders Samanchi Srininvas, K Ajay Kumar and others also visited the campus and raised objections against the proposal. Srinivas accused the Corporation of using the master plan as a pretext to construct the road for the benefit of a new star hotel on the Alipiri – Cherlopalli road. He warned of a full-fledged agitation by the BJP if the proposal moves forward.