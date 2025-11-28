Prospective parents encouraged to adopt children with special needs

Visakhapatnam: More than 400 participants, including policymakers, experts, adoptive families, and key stakeholders from various states and child protection agencies took part in the National Adoption Awareness Conclave 2025 concluded in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Organised by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) under the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), in collaboration with the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, Government of Andhra Pradesh, the event was organised as part of ‘National Adoption Awareness Month’, observed every November with the current year’s theme focusing on ‘Non-institutionalised rehabilitation of children with special needs (divyaang children)’.

The discussions reinforced the collective national commitment towards ensuring that children with special needs receive compassionate, permanent, and family-based care.

A thematic presentation by Bhavna Saxena, member secretary and CEO, CARA, highlighted CARA’s initiatives to strengthen ethical, inclusive, and child-centric adoption systems.

MN Harendhira Prasad, Visakhapatnam District Collector, A Surya Kumari, Secretary, Women & Child Development, Andhra Pradesh, and Anita Ramachandran, Secretary, WCD & SC, Government of Telangana delivered special addresses, emphasising state-level support mechanisms and the need for heightened sensitivity and awareness surrounding the adoption of children with special needs.

A key emotional highlight of the conclave was the experiences sharing segment wherein adoptive parents of children with special needs narrated their journeys.

Representatives from Telangana, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh shared their best practices related to medical assessments, financial support systems, early identification of children and legal facilitation.

These presentations underscored the importance of stronger coordination between SARAs, District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), and other stakeholders to ensure timely and transparent adoption processes.

Delivering the keynote address, Anil Malik, Secretary, MWCD, reiterated the Government of India’s sustained commitment to protecting the rights of children and ensuring that every child—especially those with special needs—grows up in a safe, nurturing, and permanent family environment.

He called upon states and agencies to work collaboratively to enhance adoption services in alignment with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Adoption Regulations, 2022.

A motivational short film titled ‘Adoption of Children with Special Needs (Divyaang Children)’ was released on the occasion.

The film aims to create greater public awareness, dispel societal myths and encourage more families to consider adopting children with special needs.