Protection of environment collective responsibility, says judge

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Everyone should be involved in environment protection and increasing greenery, stated Krishna District Judge Aruna Sarika. She said that nature is above all and it should be cherished by all.

On World Environment Day, the judge planted saplings on the district court premises here on Sunday. She said that trees and forests are very valuable in the world and human life sustainability is questionable if there are no trees. She suggested that everyone should plant at least one sapling or a small plant and protect it.

She further suggested that government and private schools also take an initiative of saplings and students must be taught about the importance of planting saplings and their preservation. For the sake of future generations plants must be planted and protected. "Protecting natural resources, avoiding lethal plastic usage, planting saplings are everyone's responsibility," the judge explained.

She stated that all the developed countries were focusing on the preservation of the natural resources. Likewise, we must also focus on the protection of nature, she added.

Lok Adalat Judge Dr Ramakrishna said that all the calamities occur when we fail to give protection to nature.

Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chandraiah, 6th Additional Judge S Chinna Babu, additional senior Civil Judge K Aruna and others participated.