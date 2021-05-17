PSA oxygen generating plant started in Kurnool

Kurnool: District in-charge collector S Rama Sunder Reddy said that the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plant was started on trial run. This will continue for a week and later observing for a week, it would be brought into service. The in-charge collector visited Kurnool government general hospital and started the trial run of the PSA oxygen plant on Monday.

Later speaking to media personnel, the in-charge collector said that Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plant was set up in the government general hospital. The plant will generate 1000 litres of oxygen every minute and it would be on a trial run for a week.

During the period, defects if any would be noted. If no defects are found then the plant would be brought into service to the patients, said the in-charge collector. He further said that the hero-turned-social worker Sonu Sood has also promised to sanction the same plant to Kurnool.

The government will extend its support if any of the sponsors come forward to set up an oxygen plant. Around 1,000 patients are being treated in government general hospitals on oxygen support. The hospital caters medical services to the patients of Telangana, Bellary including four districts in Rayalaseema.

Minute care is being taken to ensure none of the corona patients suffers with oxygen scarcity.

The entire process is being monitored from the oxygen war room. He appealed to the sponsors to come forward to set up the oxygen plant.

Joint collector Srinivasulu, hospital superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy, Dr YSR Aarogyasri chief medico Dr Iliyas, ARMO Dr Praveen Kumar, APMSIDC Executive Engineer Sada Shiva Reddy and others participated.